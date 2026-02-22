Christine Marie Utter Sells 2,494 Shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $172,983.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 70,199 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,002.64. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, January 8th, Christine Marie Utter sold 1,034 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total transaction of $79,049.30.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Christine Marie Utter sold 1,235 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $95,650.75.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Christine Marie Utter sold 1,381 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $106,267.95.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $70.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.02. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.48.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.46). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 373.67% and a net margin of 39.44%.The business had revenue of $164.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 101.3% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 96.5% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 868.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Positive Sentiment: Full-year product and royalty revenue topped guidance and Sephience (sepiapterin) showed strong early commercial uptake (Q4 Sephience revenue $92M; 2025 Sephience revenue $111M). The company also ended 2025 with ~$1.95B in cash, supporting runway for commercialization and R&D. PR Newswire

Full-year product and royalty revenue topped guidance and Sephience (sepiapterin) showed strong early commercial uptake (Q4 Sephience revenue $92M; 2025 Sephience revenue $111M). The company also ended 2025 with ~$1.95B in cash, supporting runway for commercialization and R&D. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America trimmed its price target from $97 to $93 but maintained a “buy” rating — an analyst endorsement that can temper downside and attract buyers despite the cut. Benzinga

Bank of America trimmed its price target from $97 to $93 but maintained a “buy” rating — an analyst endorsement that can temper downside and attract buyers despite the cut. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings-call transcripts and analyst notes are available to parse management commentary and one‑time vs. structural drivers of the miss; these will be important for judging whether weakness is temporary or persistent. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings-call transcripts and analyst notes are available to parse management commentary and one‑time vs. structural drivers of the miss; these will be important for judging whether weakness is temporary or persistent. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results materially missed expectations: EPS of ($1.67) vs. consensus ($0.21) and revenue $164.7M vs. $281.5M expected — a large shortfall that directly pressured the stock. Zacks: Q4 miss

Q4 results materially missed expectations: EPS of ($1.67) vs. consensus ($0.21) and revenue $164.7M vs. $281.5M expected — a large shortfall that directly pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: Management set FY‑2026 revenue guidance at $700M–$800M versus Street consensus near $974M — a notable downgrade that reduces near‑term upside and raises questions on commercial demand assumptions. PR Newswire: Guidance

Management set FY‑2026 revenue guidance at $700M–$800M versus Street consensus near $974M — a notable downgrade that reduces near‑term upside and raises questions on commercial demand assumptions. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory uncertainty increased after PTC withdrew a Translarna NDA, prompting fresh questions about that program’s prospects and potential contribution to future revenue. Yahoo: Translarna article

Regulatory uncertainty increased after PTC withdrew a Translarna NDA, prompting fresh questions about that program’s prospects and potential contribution to future revenue. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling occurred Feb. 17–18 (CEO, CFO, EVP, CAO and other insiders sold shares in multiple filings). While sales can be routine (taxes, diversification), clustered executive sales can be perceived negatively by the market. SEC Form 4 (example)

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule and biologic therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 1998, PTC has dedicated its efforts to addressing high unmet medical needs by targeting underlying genetic causes of disease. The company’s research platform emphasizes mechanisms such as nonsense suppression and RNA modulation, enabling the development of novel treatments for conditions with limited therapeutic options.

Among PTC’s approved products is Translarna (ataluren), a first-in-class therapy designed to treat nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in select markets.

