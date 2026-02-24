Hayward (HAYW) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Hayward to post earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $332.8420 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Hayward Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hayward has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $17.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAYW. Zacks Research lowered Hayward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hayward in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 52,389 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $840,843.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 623,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,007,817. This trade represents a 7.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,570. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hayward

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hayward by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,191,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,955 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,331,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 736,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,026,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,771,000 after purchasing an additional 725,084 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hayward by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,594,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,086,000 after buying an additional 647,457 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Hayward by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,546,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,108,000 after buying an additional 627,866 shares in the last quarter.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial swimming pool equipment and related outdoor living products. The company designs, engineers and produces a comprehensive range of products that address water circulation, filtration, heating, sanitation, automation, lighting and cleaning needs for pools and spas. Hayward’s offerings include pumps, filters, heaters, salt and chemical sanitization systems, automation controls, lights, robotic cleaners and various accessories that serve both new pool construction and aftermarket renovation markets.

Hayward’s product portfolio is organized into several core categories.

