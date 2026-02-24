Alkami Technology (ALKT) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $120.1430 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALKT opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. Alkami Technology has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $31.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Alkami Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkami Technology

In related news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 8,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $166,360.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 221,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,415.34. This trade represents a 3.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkami Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alkami Technology by 398.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 32.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc is a provider of cloud-based digital banking and engagement solutions tailored for banks and credit unions. The company’s platform offers a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking features, including bill payment, peer-to-peer transfers, card management, streamlined account opening and real-time alerts, all designed to enhance the end-user experience and drive customer loyalty.

Built on a multi-tenant, software-as-a-service (SaaS) architecture hosted in the cloud, Alkami’s platform leverages modern APIs and a partner ecosystem to integrate third-party fintech applications and services.

