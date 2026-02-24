Ellington Financial (EFC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to post earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $132.0730 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Price Performance

EFC stock opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.50. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 50.60, a quick ratio of 50.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.6%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 116.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ellington Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 31,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Financial, Inc (NYSE: EFC) is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on generating attractive risk-adjusted returns through investments in residential and commercial mortgage-related assets. Established in 2013, the company is externally managed by Ellington Financial Management, L.P., a subsidiary of Ellington Management Group, an alternative asset management firm. EFC’s core strategy centers on actively acquiring and managing agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgage servicing rights, residential whole loans, and other structured finance instruments, including asset-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

The company employs leverage and structured financing tools—such as repurchase agreements and secured credit facilities—to enhance portfolio yield while maintaining focus on risk mitigation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.