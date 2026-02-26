2,351 Shares in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Acquired by Citizens Business Bank

Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 358.3% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $45,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $243.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.36.

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,230 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $894,348.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 128,131 shares in the company, valued at $27,090,737.33. This trade represents a 3.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.72, for a total transaction of $203,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 127,833 shares in the company, valued at $26,042,138.76. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 80,784 shares of company stock worth $16,317,097 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $302.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.16 and a 200-day moving average of $192.55. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.43 and a 12-month high of $309.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

