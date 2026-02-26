Stonegate Investment Group LLC Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Stonegate Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991,367 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,323 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.9% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $252,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 18,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Key Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank set a $330.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $239.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Apple from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.41.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $274.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $288.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.84 and its 200-day moving average is $258.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.15%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

