Apple Inc. $AAPL is Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,262 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.3% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lifted its holdings in Apple by 13.2% in the second quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 3,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,740,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 397,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,301,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,426,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $363,256,000 after purchasing an additional 465,393 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of AAPL opened at $274.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $288.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $264.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA raised their target price on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Scotiabank set a $330.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Melius Research set a $345.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.