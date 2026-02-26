Phoenix Financial Ltd. Buys 176,093 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,093 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.9% of Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $218,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in Apple by 333.3% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $276.47 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.41.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $274.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.85. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $288.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The company had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.