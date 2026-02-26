Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC Has $546,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the quarter. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,140,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,647,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,576 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,966,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,563,000 after buying an additional 1,684,472 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,895,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,379,000 after buying an additional 1,103,718 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,541,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,112,000 after buying an additional 42,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,865,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,689,000 after buying an additional 220,861 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $206.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.41. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $208.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

