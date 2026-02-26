Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Pines Wealth Management LLC

Pines Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,486 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.3% of Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 75,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,221,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its stake in Apple by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 549,519 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $139,916,000 after purchasing an additional 86,635 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 51,262 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $239.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.41.
- Positive Sentiment: Apple will move part of Mac Mini production to a Foxconn facility in Houston and expand U.S. AI-server assembly — a visible step in its $600B domestic-manufacturing push that should shore up supply-chain resilience, reduce geopolitical concentration risk, and support long-term margin and revenue stability. Apple Plans to Manufacture Mac Mini in Houston
- Positive Sentiment: Reporting shows Apple investing to rebuild parts of the U.S. chip supply chain — a strategic move that could reduce supplier concentration in Asia and support device and AI-server roadmaps over time. Inside Apple’s Push to Build an All-American Chip
- Neutral Sentiment: MoffettNathanson raised Apple’s price target to $270 but kept a “neutral” rating — a modest endorsement that suggests limited near-term upside from their view. Moffett Nathanson Price Target Change
- Neutral Sentiment: Proxy and governance: shareholders re‑elected Apple’s board and approved 2026 proposals at the annual meeting — removes a near‑term governance overhang but contains no new strategic shift. Apple Shareholders Reelect Board
- Neutral Sentiment: Crypto/derivatives venues rolled out tokenized perpetuals that reference Apple shares — increases round‑the‑clock speculative access but doesn’t change fundamentals. Kraken Debuts Tokenized Stock Perpetual Futures
- Negative Sentiment: Spain’s competition regulator said Apple (and Amazon) were slow to remove contract clauses deemed anti‑competitive — a fresh regulatory headache in Europe that could lead to fines, remedies or margin pressure in the region. Spain Antitrust Ruling on Apple and Amazon
- Negative Sentiment: U.K. authorities ordered Apple to create an access mechanism to encrypted data; U.S. lawmakers requested briefings — ongoing legal/regulatory friction around privacy and law‑enforcement access raises compliance and reputational risks. US Lawmakers Want UK Briefing on Backdoor Order to Apple
- Negative Sentiment: High‑profile investors and hedge funds have trimmed or sold Apple stakes (reported sales by marquee names), which can weigh on sentiment and add selling pressure even if company fundamentals remain solid. Major Investors Trim Apple Stakes
AAPL stock opened at $274.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $288.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.85.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The business had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 13.15%.
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.
Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.
