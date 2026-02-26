KPP Advisory Services LLC Buys 5,100 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,102 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.8% of KPP Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 110.9% in the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in Apple by 333.3% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 41.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $274.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.85. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $288.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Apple from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.41.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

