Empirical Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 230.1% during the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 7,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,359,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $449.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.74 and a 12-month high of $651.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.21. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total value of $1,685,035.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 17,842 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,058.34. The trade was a 17.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,270. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,036. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $547.00.

Synopsys News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Synopsys this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and strong results — Synopsys reported non‑GAAP EPS of $3.77 and revenue of $2.409B, topping estimates and showing strong year‑over‑year growth; the quarter came at the high end of prior guidance. PR Newswire: Q1 Results

Q1 beat and strong results — Synopsys reported non‑GAAP EPS of $3.77 and revenue of $2.409B, topping estimates and showing strong year‑over‑year growth; the quarter came at the high end of prior guidance. Positive Sentiment: Very bullish guidance — management raised FY26 EPS guidance to $14.38–$14.46 and Q2 EPS guidance to $3.11–$3.17, well above Street estimates, which is driving optimism about near‑term earnings power. Guidance/Press Release

Very bullish guidance — management raised FY26 EPS guidance to $14.38–$14.46 and Q2 EPS guidance to $3.11–$3.17, well above Street estimates, which is driving optimism about near‑term earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Capital return boost — the board authorized up to $2.0B in additional share repurchases, which supports EPS and signals confidence from management. Buyback Announcement

Capital return boost — the board authorized up to $2.0B in additional share repurchases, which supports EPS and signals confidence from management. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and market interest — Morgan Stanley reiterated a Buy and noted strong earnings quality and IP trajectory; unusual call‑option buying also points to bullish trader positioning. TipRanks: Morgan Stanley Buy

Analyst and market interest — Morgan Stanley reiterated a Buy and noted strong earnings quality and IP trajectory; unusual call‑option buying also points to bullish trader positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed near‑term revenue signal — while EPS guidance was raised, quarterly revenue guidance landed roughly in line with expectations, suggesting upside is currently EPS‑driven rather than revenue surprise. Guidance Details

Mixed near‑term revenue signal — while EPS guidance was raised, quarterly revenue guidance landed roughly in line with expectations, suggesting upside is currently EPS‑driven rather than revenue surprise. Negative Sentiment: China export restrictions and muted next‑quarter outlook — Reuters flagged Synopsys forecasting a more muted quarter amid China export limits and macro uncertainty, which pressured the stock earlier and could cap upside if geopolitical risk persists. Reuters: China Export Restrictions

China export restrictions and muted next‑quarter outlook — Reuters flagged Synopsys forecasting a more muted quarter amid China export limits and macro uncertainty, which pressured the stock earlier and could cap upside if geopolitical risk persists. Negative Sentiment: Leverage concerns from M&A — commentators note Synopsys carries large incremental debt (post‑deal) that investors are watching closely; higher leverage raises sensitivity to execution and could limit valuation expansion. 24/7 Wall St.: Debt Concerns

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

