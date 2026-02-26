SYM FINANCIAL Corp Sells 2,235 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

SYM FINANCIAL Corp reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,701 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.1% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 45,176 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.7% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,546 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,604 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $94,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,172 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,864,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,579.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 63,125 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,696,000 after buying an additional 59,367 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Microsoft Trading Up 3.0%
Microsoft stock opened at $400.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $447.07 and a 200-day moving average of $485.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $555.45.
Microsoft Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.76%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.72, for a total transaction of $1,364,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,782 shares in the company, valued at $26,703,959.04. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Judson Althoff sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.52, for a total transaction of $6,266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 129,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,577,620.48. This trade represents a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Key Headlines Impacting Microsoft
Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Short-term AI worry eased after comments from Anthropic that tempered fears about AI displacing enterprise software, giving MSFT shares an immediate lift. Microsoft Stock Climbs After AI Fears Ease on Anthropic’s Comments
- Positive Sentiment: Microsoft expanded its global connectivity push via a partnership with SpaceX’s Starlink (Orbital AI access), which supports Azure edge/sovereign-cloud use cases and broadens market reach in underserved regions. Microsoft and SpaceX’s Starlink partner on global community internet effort
- Positive Sentiment: Insider buying and technical oversold signals were highlighted by market commentators, supporting a narrative that the recent pullback may be overdone and attracting value buyers. Microsoft Is Sliding—An Insider Buy and Oversold Signals Are Changing the Setup
- Positive Sentiment: The White House invited major cloud/AI players including Microsoft to a power-cost pledge, a policy development that could ease data‑center energy risk and improve investor confidence around operating costs. White House to host Big Tech in pledge to rein in power costs
- Neutral Sentiment: Microsoft is among strategic backers of autonomous‑driving firm Wayve’s latest funding round — a signal of continued venture activity and ecosystem bets, but limited near‑term revenue impact. Nvidia, Microsoft back self-driving firm Wayve as it hits $8.6 billion valuation
- Neutral Sentiment: Leadership changes in Xbox (Asha Sharma replacing Phil Spencer) tie gaming more directly to Microsoft’s AI/cloud strategy — strategically relevant but unlikely to move near-term financials materially. Microsoft Gaming Shift As Asha Sharma Reshapes Xbox And AI Role
- Negative Sentiment: Japan’s Fair Trade Commission reportedly raided Microsoft Japan over suspected anti‑monopoly issues tied to Azure — a regulatory probe that could create legal costs, business disruption or reputational risk if escalated. Microsoft Japan raided over suspected violation of anti-monopoly law, Nikkei says
- Negative Sentiment: High‑profile critics and media voices (e.g., Jim Cramer) called for a “refresh” at Microsoft, adding negative narrative pressure amid the stock’s selloff and keeping sentiment fragile. Microsoft (MSFT) Needs a Refresh, Says Jim Cramer
- Negative Sentiment: Michael Burry’s public accusation about aggressive accounting at big tech (including MSFT) can amplify worries about transparency and AI‑capex accounting, potentially weighing on sentiment if the narrative gains traction. Michael Burry Warns MSFT, GOOG, META Are Using ‘Sinister’ Accounting To Hide AI Costs
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $632.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $586.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.95.
Microsoft Company Profile
Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.
Microsoft’s product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).
