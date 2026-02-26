SYM FINANCIAL Corp Sells 2,235 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

SYM FINANCIAL Corp reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,701 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.1% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 45,176 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.7% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,546 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,604 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $94,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,172 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,864,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,579.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 63,125 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,696,000 after buying an additional 59,367 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $400.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $447.07 and a 200-day moving average of $485.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $555.45.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $81.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.28 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 39.04%.Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.76%.

In other news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.72, for a total transaction of $1,364,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,782 shares in the company, valued at $26,703,959.04. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Judson Althoff sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.52, for a total transaction of $6,266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 129,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,577,620.48. This trade represents a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $632.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $586.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.95.

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft’s product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

