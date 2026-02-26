Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 20.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 132.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at $57,235,848. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $249.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.78. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $256.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Lam Research from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Lam Research from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.19.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

