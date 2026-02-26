HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 597 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,842,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,109,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,218.42.

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 22,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total transaction of $26,790,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,198,455. This represents a 11.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total transaction of $25,443,451.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 82,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,448,539.48. The trade was a 20.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 101,550 shares of company stock valued at $116,980,720 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $1,231.95 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.86 and a twelve month high of $1,256.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,064.43 and its 200 day moving average is $972.95. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $751.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.69 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

