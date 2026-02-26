Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.39 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 74.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,821 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,372 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $340,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 20.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Board approved a quarterly cash dividend of $2.21 per share (payable Mar 17, shareholders of record Mar 9); the payout implies about a 3.1% yield and supports income-focused buyers. Business Wire Dividend Announcement

Company press releases (and wider coverage) formalize the dividend and remind investors of UnitedHealth's large scale and cash-generation profile, which can moderate volatility for long-term holders.

Several market commentaries note UNH has underperformed the Dow and that valuation has compressed after the recent pullback; analysts remain mixed but some are cautiously optimistic about recovery if margins normalize.

Regulatory and guidance shock: reporting suggests a major driver of the recent ~23% decline was disappointing 2026 guidance plus a proposed Medicare/Medicaid reimbursement update for 2027 that was essentially flat (+0.09%), well below industry models — this has materially cut forward earnings expectations.

Core business margin pressure: UnitedHealthcare revenue rose ~15.7% in 2025, but adjusted operating earnings declined sharply (reported ~41.1% fall) as medical cost trends and reduced Medicare funding squeezed margins — investors will be watching repricing and cost-management progress.

Near-term price weakness continues in daily trading reports and analyst notes as the market digests guidance, regulatory risk and slower margin recovery — the stock's recent volatility reflects uncertainty about near-term earnings.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $284.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.44. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $606.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The firm had revenue of $113.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.02%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Barclays dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

