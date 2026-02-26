Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by Citizens Business Bank

Citizens Business Bank lowered its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 31.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,327 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 2.9% of Citizens Business Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $17,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. CICC Research increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.05.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,672,795.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 219,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,340,976.12. This represents a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,331,809.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 392,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,467,716.40. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,054,279 shares of company stock worth $142,212,233. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $134.19 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.12 and a 1-year high of $207.52. The company has a market capitalization of $319.83 billion, a PE ratio of 213.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.79 and a 200-day moving average of $170.49.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

