ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA) vs. Oriental Culture (NASDAQ:OCG) Financial Survey

ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA – Get Free Report) and Oriental Culture (NASDAQ:OCG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ACV Auctions and Oriental Culture, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACV Auctions 1 3 0 2 2.50 Oriental Culture 1 0 0 0 1.00

ACV Auctions currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 91.49%. Given ACV Auctions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than Oriental Culture.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

88.6% of ACV Auctions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Oriental Culture shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of ACV Auctions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Oriental Culture shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ACV Auctions and Oriental Culture”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACV Auctions $735.48 million 1.10 -$79.70 million ($0.38) -12.37 Oriental Culture $620,000.00 1.91 -$2.43 million N/A N/A

Oriental Culture has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ACV Auctions.

Risk & Volatility

ACV Auctions has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oriental Culture has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ACV Auctions and Oriental Culture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACV Auctions -8.71% -6.17% -2.38% Oriental Culture N/A N/A N/A

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc. operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About Oriental Culture

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce of artwork trading in China. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms. It also provides online and offline integrated marketing, storage, and technical maintenance services, as well as industry solutions and related software products and system development services. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

