Comparing JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV) & NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS)

NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS) and JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

NSTS Bancorp has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JSB Financial has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NSTS Bancorp and JSB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NSTS Bancorp -4.25% -0.73% -0.20% JSB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

23.7% of NSTS Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of JSB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of NSTS Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NSTS Bancorp and JSB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NSTS Bancorp 1 0 0 0 1.00 JSB Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NSTS Bancorp and JSB Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NSTS Bancorp $12.24 million 5.30 -$790,000.00 ($0.12) -103.13 JSB Financial N/A N/A $4.20 million $16.17 8.04

JSB Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NSTS Bancorp. NSTS Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JSB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

JSB Financial beats NSTS Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NSTS Bancorp

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans. It operates through full-service banking offices in Lake County, Illinois; and one loan production office in Chicago. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois.

About JSB Financial

JSB Financial Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jefferson Security Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, small and medium-sized businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, overdraft protection, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio includes personal and vehicle, mortgage, construction, commercial, and home equity loans. It also offers ATM, online and mobile banking, bill pay, paperless statements, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant, and credit and debit card services. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

