Critical Analysis: Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) vs. Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR)

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Vision Marine Technologies has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peloton Interactive has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.8% of Vision Marine Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Peloton Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. 40.4% of Vision Marine Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Peloton Interactive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vision Marine Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 Peloton Interactive 1 9 7 0 2.35

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vision Marine Technologies and Peloton Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Peloton Interactive has a consensus target price of $8.42, suggesting a potential upside of 106.33%. Given Peloton Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Peloton Interactive is more favorable than Vision Marine Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vision Marine Technologies and Peloton Interactive”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vision Marine Technologies $13.83 million 0.02 -$21.65 million ($376.00) -0.01 Peloton Interactive $2.49 billion 0.70 -$118.90 million ($0.13) -31.38

Vision Marine Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Peloton Interactive. Peloton Interactive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vision Marine Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vision Marine Technologies and Peloton Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vision Marine Technologies -84.38% -240.59% -59.56% Peloton Interactive -2.09% N/A -2.39%

Summary

Peloton Interactive beats Vision Marine Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers e-motion electric powertrain technology; e-motion electric outboard powertrain system; electric boats; maintenance, repair, and customer support services; as well as manufactures customized boats. The company also provides its products through website and distributors. It serves original equipment manufacturers, retail customer, boat clubs, and boat rental operations. The company was formerly known as Riopel Marine Inc. and changed its name to Vision Marine Technologies Inc. in April 2020. Vision Marine Technologies Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boisbriand, Canada.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc. operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names. The company markets and sells its interactive fitness products directly through its retail showrooms and at onepeloton.com. Peloton Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

