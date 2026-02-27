Head to Head Survey: TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) versus Environmental Power (OTCMKTS:EPGRQ)

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) and Environmental Power (OTCMKTS:EPGRQ – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Get TXNM Energy alerts:

Profitability

This table compares TXNM Energy and Environmental Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TXNM Energy 8.67% 7.20% 1.84% Environmental Power N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TXNM Energy and Environmental Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TXNM Energy 0 6 1 0 2.14 Environmental Power 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

TXNM Energy currently has a consensus price target of $59.30, suggesting a potential upside of 0.22%. Given TXNM Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TXNM Energy is more favorable than Environmental Power.

This table compares TXNM Energy and Environmental Power”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TXNM Energy $1.97 billion 3.27 $242.68 million $1.71 34.60 Environmental Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TXNM Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Environmental Power.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.7% of TXNM Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of TXNM Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Environmental Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TXNM Energy beats Environmental Power on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TXNM Energy

(Get Free Report)

TXNM Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment owns and leases communications, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, and nuclear fuel and waste, as well as solar, wind, geothermal, and battery storage energy sources. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. The segment also owns and leases vehicles, service facilities, and office locations throughout its service territory. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers and end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. The company was formerly known as PNM Resources, Inc and changed its name to TXNM Energy, Inc. in August 2024. TXNM Energy, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

About Environmental Power

(Get Free Report)

Environmental Power Corporation engages in the development, ownership, and operation of renewable energy production facilities in the United States. The company develops renewable energy facilities for the production and commercial application of methane-rich biogas produced from animal, food industry, and other organic wastes. The biogas could be sold to end-users or used to produce pipeline-grade methane, which is referred as renewable natural gas, liquefied natural gas, compressed natural gas, and renewable electrical energy or thermal energy, as well as to produce other useful by-products. Environmental Power Corporation operates three single digester facilities in Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for TXNM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXNM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.