Citigroup Inc. Buys 34,108 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 271,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,108 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $22,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,511,000 after buying an additional 39,117 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 114.8% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 757,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,020,000 after acquiring an additional 404,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 800,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,405,000 after acquiring an additional 22,820 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 2.1%

ARE opened at $55.20 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $105.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Cuts Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 47.23%.The firm had revenue of $754.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.12%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ARE. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 9th. Evercore lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.73.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.92 per share, with a total value of $1,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 562,724 shares in the company, valued at $30,342,078.08. The trade was a 4.65% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheila K. Mcgrath bought 3,100 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.60 per share, for a total transaction of $141,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,675.20. This trade represents a 58.58% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company’s properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

