Head to Head Contrast: Decoy Therapeutics (DCOY) & The Competition

Decoy Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DCOY – Get Free Report) is one of 458 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical Preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Decoy Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Decoy Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Decoy Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Decoy Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Decoy Therapeutics 1 0 1 0 2.00 Decoy Therapeutics Competitors 4898 9967 15993 376 2.38

Valuation & Earnings

Decoy Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 266.03%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies have a potential upside of 61.22%. Given Decoy Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Decoy Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Decoy Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Decoy Therapeutics N/A -$5.58 million -0.02 Decoy Therapeutics Competitors $432.12 million -$67.78 million -10.66

Decoy Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Decoy Therapeutics. Decoy Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Decoy Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Decoy Therapeutics N/A -401.05% -155.77% Decoy Therapeutics Competitors -2,662.14% -363.93% -42.95%

Volatility & Risk

Decoy Therapeutics has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Decoy Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 5.44, suggesting that their average share price is 444% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Decoy Therapeutics rivals beat Decoy Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Decoy Therapeutics

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma. The company also offers SP-3164, a small molecular protein degrader for the treatment of hematological and solid tumors. It has a strategic partnership with The University of Utah Research Foundation for the exclusive license with respect to patent rights protecting SP-2577 and related compounds; HLB Life Sciences to develop, produce, manufacture, use, and sell the drug in South Korea; and Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas for product development activities, as well as a research partnership with the Cancer Epigenetics Institute at Fox Chase Cancer Center to identify new indications and biomarkers for SP-2577. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

