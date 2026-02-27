Environmental Service Professional (OTCMKTS:EVSP) vs. CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Financial Contrast

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) and Environmental Service Professional (OTCMKTS:EVSP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Get CorVel alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.4% of CorVel shares are held by institutional investors. 44.6% of CorVel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for CorVel and Environmental Service Professional, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorVel 0 1 0 0 2.00 Environmental Service Professional 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Given Environmental Service Professional’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Environmental Service Professional is more favorable than CorVel.

This table compares CorVel and Environmental Service Professional’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorVel 11.23% 30.15% 17.62% Environmental Service Professional N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CorVel and Environmental Service Professional”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorVel $895.59 million 2.97 $95.17 million $2.04 25.45 Environmental Service Professional N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CorVel has higher revenue and earnings than Environmental Service Professional.

Summary

CorVel beats Environmental Service Professional on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CorVel

(Get Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions. In addition, it provides a range of patient management services, such as claims management, case management, 24/7 nurse triage, utilization management, vocational rehabilitation, and life care planning, as well as processing of claims for self-insured payors with respect to property and casualty insurance. The company offers solutions to employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. CorVel Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Environmental Service Professional

(Get Free Report)

Environmental Service Professionals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental consulting services for addressing mold and moisture intrusion and the associated acute or chronic issues that impact the interior air quality of commercial and residential buildings. The company offers Certified Environmental Home Inspector (CEHI) program, a training, certification, inspection, and results reporting analysis program that provides moisture and toxin inspection, as well as energy use awareness to residential and commercial clients. It also provides cross-training on CEHI programs for insurance companies, underwriters, and loss control and risk management personnel. Environmental Service Professionals, Inc. was formerly known as Pacific Environmental Sampling, Inc. and changed its name to Environmental Service Professionals, Inc. in October 2006. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Palm Springs, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.