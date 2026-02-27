Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 419,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,984 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $22,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 20,888 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.0% during the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 848,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,074,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 128.9% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 54,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 30,713 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 73.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,879,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,042,000 after acquiring an additional 795,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 113,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 27,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $63.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.48. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.56 and a 12-month high of $66.41.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $14.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 364.29%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Tyson Foods, Inc (NYSE: TSN) is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world’s largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

