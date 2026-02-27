NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL) vs. Virtuix (NASDAQ:VTIX) Head to Head Survey

NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL – Get Free Report) and Virtuix (NASDAQ:VTIX – Get Free Report) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.7% of NCR Atleos shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of NCR Atleos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NCR Atleos and Virtuix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NCR Atleos 0 3 1 0 2.25 Virtuix 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

NCR Atleos presently has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.24%. Given NCR Atleos’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NCR Atleos is more favorable than Virtuix.

This table compares NCR Atleos and Virtuix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NCR Atleos 3.11% 84.80% 4.42% Virtuix N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NCR Atleos and Virtuix”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NCR Atleos $4.32 billion 0.72 $80.00 million $1.78 23.56 Virtuix $4.76 million 37.86 N/A N/A N/A

NCR Atleos has higher revenue and earnings than Virtuix.

Summary

NCR Atleos beats Virtuix on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NCR Atleos

NCR Atleos Corporation operates as a financial technology company in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Self-Service Banking, Network, and Telecommunications & Technology (T&T). The Self-Service Banking segment offers solutions, including a line of automated teller machine (ATM) and interactive teller machine (ITM) hardware and software, as well as related installation, maintenance, and managed and professional services; and solutions to manage and run the ATM channel end-to-end for financial institutions comprising back office, cash management, software management and ATM deployment, and others. The Network segment provides a network of ATMs and multi-functioning financial services kiosks for financial institutions, fintechs, neobanks, and retailers; Allpoint network for credit unions, banks, digital banks, fintechs, stored-value debit card issuers, and other consumer financial services providers; ReadyCode to convert a digital value to cash or cash to a digital value; ATM branding solutions to financial institutions; ATM management and services to retailers and other businesses; and engages in the buying and selling of Bitcoins. The T&T segment offers managed network and infrastructure services to enterprise clients across various industries through communications service providers and technology manufacturers; and professional, field, and remote services for modern network technologies, including software-defined wide area networking, network functions virtualization, wireless local area networks, optical networking, and edge networks. NCR Atleos Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Virtuix

Virtuix pioneers movement in AI-generated worlds, real or imaginary. We are the creator of “Omni,” the premier brand of omni-directional treadmills that let players walk and run in 360 degrees inside virtual reality (“VR”) games, digital twins, and other applications, positioning us at the intersection of gaming, fitness and enterprise VR. To date, we’ve brought three products to market and generated over $20 million in sales. We target a gross margin of 40% on our hardware products, supplemented by recurring revenues from software sales and subscriptions. We increased quarterly revenue 4x from the first quarter to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 (primarily resulting from recognizing Omni One preorder sales). Products Our “Omni” line of omni-directional treadmills consists of various products that target a variety of industries: Omni Pro, the original Omni, is our commercial-grade treadmill launched in 2016 for enterprise use in arcades, VR centers, corporations, and research institutions. We have shipped over 4,000 Omni Pro units to more than 45 countries worldwide. Following the launch of Omni One in 2024, we stopped production and sales of Omni Pro. Omni Arena launched in 2019 as a turnkey attraction for the out-of-home entertainment industry. The attraction comprises four Omni Pro treadmills for multiplayer gaming and features weekly esports prize contests. We’ve installed 80 Omni Arena systems at entertainment centers in the United States (“U.S.”) and built a player base of over 500,000 players who signed up with an email address to play. Several players have paid to play the attraction more than 300 times. Following our shift in research and development (“R&D”) and marketing efforts to Omni One, we stopped producing and selling new Omni Arena systems in 2025, but we continue to service existing customers and earn recurring revenues through the sale of Omni Care maintenance services, Omniverse game credits, and replacement parts. We also facilitate and earn profits on secondary sales of Omni Arena systems. Omni One is our latest product and our most advanced treadmill yet, supporting full freedom of movement including crouching, kneeling, and jumping. It’s a compact device that is easy to assemble and disassemble, and it can be moved around using its wheels. We sell Omni One in three different versions: the complete Omni One system, Omni One Core, and Omni One Enterprise. We officially launched Omni One in September 2024, and by September 2025, we shipped the first 1,800 units to customers, resulting in revenues of over $4,000,000. In addition to hardware sales, we earn recurring revenues from the sale of Omni One games and from monthly subscriptions to Omni Online (priced at $14/month), Omni One’s service that allows customers to play online multiplayer games. During checkout, approximately 50% of Omni One customers purchase an annual subscription to Omni Online. Virtual Terrain Walk (“VTW”) is our multi-user system for next-generation mission planning in the defense industry. VTW lets soldiers move physically in 360 degrees inside geo-specific virtual environments, without boundaries, for ground combat planning and leader rehearsals. The geo-specific virtual environments are digital twins of real-world environments, created by converting drone and other camera footage into photorealistic 3D scenes via Gaussian splatting and other AI-driven 3D reconstruction techniques. VTW is currently in development. YokoWERX, an innovation cell of the U.S. Air Force, purchased two prototype stations for experimentation purposes. We aim to present a proof-of-concept of VTW to potential customers by calendar year-end 2025, although we expect that meaningful sales of VTW in the defense sector may not materialize until fiscal year 2027 at the earliest. Despite the long sales cycle for penetrating the defense market, we believe that VTW will retain a strong competitive moat because of our expansive omni-directional treadmill patent portfolio, our position as a U.S. company, and the inherent barriers to entry for defense applications that competitors will face, including multi-year procurement cycles and high switching costs. Our principal executive offices are located in Austin, Texas.

