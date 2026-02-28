Banco Santander S.A. Sells 6,543 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,543 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 34.4% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Alibaba Cloud deployed tech for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics, highlighting enterprise demand and a sustainability/efficiency story that supports cloud revenue growth. Read More.

Positive Sentiment: Market commentary notes Alibaba's AI push (Qwen 3.5) and positioning as an Asian cloud/AI infrastructure player; that narrative is a key medium-term catalyst ahead of the March 5 fiscal Q3 earnings report.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst/retail attention is rising — Benzinga and Zacks flagged Alibaba among oversold/monitored consumer/tech names, indicating potential buying interest if earnings or AI/cloud execution surprises to the upside.

Neutral Sentiment: Alibaba introduced bundled pricing for multiple AI models under one plan — a competitive move that may boost adoption but could pressure near-term pricing/ARPU; impact depends on uptake and margin mix.

Neutral Sentiment: Recent analyst pieces reassessing valuation note an 11% one‑month slide and attractive longer‑term multiples (P/E ~20), making BABA a value/earnings play but keeping focus on near‑term execution.

Negative Sentiment: Political/legal uncertainty is still driving volatility: the Supreme Court ruling removed the worst‑case IEEPA tariff risk but headlines about a possible "Plan B" (e.g., a 15% global tariff) have triggered a whipsaw — investors appear to be trimming positions into earnings, driving today's weakness.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Macquarie Infrastructure reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.17.

NYSE:BABA opened at $144.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $343.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.30. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $95.73 and a 52 week high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $34.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

