Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ Position Decreased by Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lowered its holdings in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 4,870 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.06, for a total transaction of $2,113,872.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,300.64. This trade represents a 41.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DPZ opened at $402.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.71. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 52-week low of $370.70 and a 52-week high of $500.55.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by ($0.03). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.99 per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.74. This represents a $7.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 39.61%.

DPZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $455.00 target price (down from $535.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $475.71.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc (NASDAQ: DPZ) is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

