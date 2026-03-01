Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 189.6% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $1,979,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,161.00 to $1,168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,229.59.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,050.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $990.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,053.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $930.04.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

