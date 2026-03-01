Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $4.93 Million Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 33,837 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in Arista Networks by 2,118.2% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 979.2% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Arista Networks
Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains broadly bullish as Arista has meaningfully outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year, supporting buy-side conviction in its multi‑year growth runway. Is Arista Networks’ Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?
- Positive Sentiment: One analyst sees >50% upside as accelerating AI data‑center demand and Arista’s execution (switching, Ethernet for AI fabrics) could drive another leg of growth. This bullish note can attract momentum buyers. Why 1 Analyst Thinks Arista Networks Stock Can Still Gain Over 50% This Year
- Positive Sentiment: Arista 2.0 strategy (AI focus, SaaS offers and a 150M port deployment milestone) is gaining traction — supports upside potential from higher‑margin software and recurring‑revenue mix improvements. Arista 2.0 Strategy Picks Up Steam: Can ANET Ride This Wave?
- Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results beat expectations and management raised AI revenue guidance for FY‑2026, reinforcing Arista’s role in next‑gen cloud and AI infrastructure — a core fundamental support for the rally. Arista Networks (ANET) Is Down 5.1% After Raising 2026 AI Revenue Outlook And Beating Q4 Estimates – Has The Bull Case Changed?
- Neutral Sentiment: Company presentation at Bernstein Insights provides incremental color on strategy and roadmap (helpful for investors, but not an immediate catalyst). Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) Presents at Bernstein Insights
- Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat and guidance lift, the stock previously pulled back (~5%) as some investors rotated out on valuation concerns and to lock gains — this dynamic can cause volatility even with positive fundamentals. Arista Networks (ANET) Is Down 5.1% After Raising 2026 AI Revenue Outlook And Beating Q4 Estimates – Has The Bull Case Changed?
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: a director sold 422 shares (~$54k) last week — a small position change but sometimes cited by traders as a near‑term weak signal. Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Director Kelly Bodnar Battles Sells 422 Shares
Arista Networks Price Performance
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on ANET. Erste Group Bank cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.88.
Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks
In other news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $3,701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 512,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,940,140. This represents a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,815 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $240,378.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,300.56. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 196,237 shares of company stock valued at $25,861,120 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.
Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.
