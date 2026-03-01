Creekmur Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Bloom Energy by 250.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 674.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield partnership: Bloom and Brookfield announced a program worth up to $5 billion to deploy Bloom's fuel‑cell systems for AI data centers and factories — a material commercial validation that supports future revenue growth tied to high‑density AI power demand.

Backlog and guidance: Management has reported a large backlog (product backlog and total backlog figures cited) and set aggressive FY‑2026 revenue and margin targets, supporting the growth narrative for enterprise and AI customers. Those operational metrics justify investor optimism over medium‑term earnings expansion.

Momentum and performance: BE has outpaced peers YTD and is up substantially over the past year as investors rotate into clean‑power and AI infrastructure plays, attracting momentum flows.

High‑profile commentary: Jim Cramer reiterated the stock's volatility but said he'd feel more comfortable recommending BE after a pullback — publicity that raises awareness but is not an immediate catalyst.

Citi initiation: Citi initiated coverage with a neutral rating and a $162 target, signaling that some sell‑side desks view the stock as fairly valued near current levels — which can cap near‑term upside after the run.

Peer comparison: Analysts note Bloom outperforms peers like FuelCell Energy on earnings growth and ROIC but trades at a steep premium — a mixed signal for investors weighing growth vs. price.

Insider selling: CEO Kr Sridhar sold 200,000 shares (~$34M) on Feb. 24, reducing his stake — a high‑profile sale that often triggers short‑term profit taking and can pressure the stock.

Valuation risk: Multiple analysis pieces warn the stock may be "priced for perfection" — expensive multiples and high execution expectations are prompting some investors to lock in gains after the rally.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial set a $68.00 price target on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Bloom Energy to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.87.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $34,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,189,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,277,730. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.60, for a total transaction of $1,756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 210,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,957,654. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 268,788 shares of company stock valued at $45,575,889 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BE stock opened at $155.49 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $180.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of -409.18, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.81 and its 200-day moving average is $105.24.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The business had revenue of $777.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

