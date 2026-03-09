Comparing MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) and Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT)

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) and MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.5% of Crane NXT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of MicroAlgo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Crane NXT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of MicroAlgo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Crane NXT has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroAlgo has a beta of -1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 237% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane NXT 0 3 3 1 2.71 MicroAlgo 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Crane NXT and MicroAlgo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Crane NXT currently has a consensus target price of $71.60, suggesting a potential upside of 54.94%. Given Crane NXT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Crane NXT is more favorable than MicroAlgo.

Profitability

This table compares Crane NXT and MicroAlgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane NXT 8.76% 19.84% 8.27% MicroAlgo N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crane NXT and MicroAlgo”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane NXT $1.66 billion 1.60 $145.10 million $2.51 18.41 MicroAlgo $75.33 million 0.04 $5.37 million ($720.72) -0.01

Crane NXT has higher revenue and earnings than MicroAlgo. MicroAlgo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crane NXT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Crane NXT beats MicroAlgo on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crane NXT

(Get Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co. operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions. The Crane Currency segment provides advanced security solutions based on proprietary technology for securing physical products, including banknotes, consumer goods, and industrial products. Crane NXT, Co. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About MicroAlgo

(Get Free Report)

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and applies central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services. It offers services that includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, data processing, and data intelligence services. The company also provides advertising distribution, mobile game publishing and licensing, software services, and comprehensive solutions for enterprise customers, as well as intelligent chips solutions for the semiconductor sector. In addition, it engages in the resale of intelligent chips and accessories; and provision of software development. MicroAlgo Inc. is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. MicroAlgo Inc. is a subsidiary of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.