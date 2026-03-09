DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) vs. Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF) Head to Head Analysis

Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF – Get Free Report) and DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Orosur Mining has a beta of 9.04, indicating that its share price is 804% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DRDGOLD has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Orosur Mining and DRDGOLD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orosur Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00 DRDGOLD 0 0 2 1 3.33

Earnings and Valuation

DRDGOLD has a consensus price target of $46.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.64%. Given DRDGOLD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DRDGOLD is more favorable than Orosur Mining.

This table compares Orosur Mining and DRDGOLD”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orosur Mining N/A N/A $9.94 million $0.04 7.68 DRDGOLD $433.84 million 6.54 $123.57 million N/A N/A

DRDGOLD has higher revenue and earnings than Orosur Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Orosur Mining and DRDGOLD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orosur Mining N/A -93.07% -49.42% DRDGOLD N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.7% of DRDGOLD shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of DRDGOLD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DRDGOLD beats Orosur Mining on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orosur Mining

Orosur Mining Inc. engages in identifying and advancing mineral projects in South America. Its flagship project is the Anzá gold project located in the Middle Cauca Belt in northern Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc. in January 2010. Orosur Mining Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. DRDGOLD Limited is a subsidiary of Sibanye Gold Limited.

