Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ) and Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Critical Analysis

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) and Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Comstock Resources and Lonestar Resources US, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources 3 6 1 0 1.80 Lonestar Resources US 0 0 0 0 0.00

Comstock Resources presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.69%. Given Comstock Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than Lonestar Resources US.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

36.1% of Comstock Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Comstock Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Comstock Resources and Lonestar Resources US”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources $2.22 billion 2.83 $395.61 million $1.41 15.15 Lonestar Resources US N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Comstock Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Lonestar Resources US.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Resources and Lonestar Resources US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources 17.80% 6.30% 2.39% Lonestar Resources US N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Comstock Resources beats Lonestar Resources US on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas. Comstock Resources, Inc. is a subsidiary of Arkoma Drilling, L.P.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 53,831 net acres in Texas counties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On September 30, 2020, Lonestar Resources US Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

