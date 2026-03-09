Financial Contrast: Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG) & Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG – Get Free Report) and Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Get Seibels Bruce Group alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Seibels Bruce Group has a beta of 5.63, indicating that its share price is 463% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenlight Capital Re has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Seibels Bruce Group and Greenlight Capital Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A Greenlight Capital Re -0.28% -0.28% -0.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

41.5% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are held by institutional investors. 55.4% of Seibels Bruce Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Seibels Bruce Group and Greenlight Capital Re, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seibels Bruce Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Greenlight Capital Re 0 1 0 0 2.00

Given Seibels Bruce Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Seibels Bruce Group is more favorable than Greenlight Capital Re.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seibels Bruce Group and Greenlight Capital Re”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Greenlight Capital Re $696.03 million 0.69 $42.82 million ($0.07) -202.14

Greenlight Capital Re has higher revenue and earnings than Seibels Bruce Group.

Summary

Seibels Bruce Group beats Greenlight Capital Re on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seibels Bruce Group

(Get Free Report)

The Seibels Bruce Group, Inc. provides processing, technology, and claims solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry. The company offers processing solutions for coastal markets; business process outsourcing; claims administration solutions; information technology outsourcing; and professional services. It also provides technology solutions, such as IPX enterprise insurance suite, CPX claims management system, FNOL first notice of loss, and reinspection processing xpert solutions; and claims solutions, including third party administration, catastrophe management, first notice of loss, multi-line adjusting and examination, reinspection, and subrogation/salvage services. The company was founded in 1869 and is based in Columbia, South Carolina.

About Greenlight Capital Re

(Get Free Report)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products. The company markets its products through reinsurance brokers. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Seibels Bruce Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seibels Bruce Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.