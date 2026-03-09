Brokerages Set The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) Target Price at $6.50

Shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.8333.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Real Brokerage in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Real Brokerage from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Real Brokerage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Xponance LLC acquired a new stake in Real Brokerage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Real Brokerage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Real Brokerage in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Real Brokerage in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ REAX opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. Real Brokerage has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $5.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $535.85 million, a PE ratio of -84.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $505.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.98 million. Research analysts expect that Real Brokerage will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Real Brokerage Inc is a publicly traded, cloud-based residential real estate brokerage headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with operations across the United States and Canada. The company’s platform offers licensed real estate professionals a fully integrated suite of digital tools designed to streamline every phase of the property transaction process, from lead generation to closing.

Through its proprietary technology, Real Brokerage provides agents with transaction management, customer relationship management, digital marketing automation and real-time analytics in a single, user-friendly interface.

