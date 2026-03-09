Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) vs. Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Critical Contrast

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) and Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and Coya Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acurx Pharmaceuticals 1 0 1 0 2.00 Coya Therapeutics 1 0 5 0 2.67

Acurx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,196.30%. Coya Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 234.03%. Given Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Acurx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Coya Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coya Therapeutics has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Acurx Pharmaceuticals and Coya Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acurx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$14.10 million ($8.52) -0.16 Coya Therapeutics $3.55 million 28.23 -$14.88 million ($1.11) -4.32

Acurx Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coya Therapeutics. Coya Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acurx Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Acurx Pharmaceuticals and Coya Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acurx Pharmaceuticals N/A -362.13% -175.28% Coya Therapeutics -462.24% -55.76% -48.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.5% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of Coya Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Coya Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coya Therapeutics beats Acurx Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections. It also develops ACX-375C, a potential oral and parenteral treatment targeting gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, vancomycin-resistant enterococcus, and penicillin-resistant streptococcus pneumonia. Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Staten Island, New York.

About Coya Therapeutics

Coya Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy. It is developing COYA 101, an autologous regulatory T-cell product candidate that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for use in the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's product candidates in IND-enabling studies include COYA 301, a low-dose interleukin 2 Treg-enhancing biologic, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for use in the treatment of Frontotemporal Dementia; and COYA 302, a biologic combination for subcutaneous administration intended to enhance Treg function while depleting T effector function and activated macrophages for use in the treatment of neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases. It is also developing COYA 201, an antigen directed Treg-derived exosome product candidate that is in preclinical stage for use in the treatment of neurodegenerative, autoimmune, and metabolic diseases; and COYA 206, an antigen directed Treg-derived exosome product candidate, which is in discovery stage. The company has a collaboration with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories SA for the development and commercialization of COYA 302, an investigational combination therapy for treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

