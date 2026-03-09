Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) and Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Critical Contrast

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC – Get Free Report) and Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Osprey Bitcoin Trust and Piper Sandler Companies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osprey Bitcoin Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Piper Sandler Companies $1.90 billion 2.75 $281.33 million $15.81 18.57

Profitability

Piper Sandler Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Osprey Bitcoin Trust.

This table compares Osprey Bitcoin Trust and Piper Sandler Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osprey Bitcoin Trust N/A N/A N/A Piper Sandler Companies 14.77% 21.85% 14.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Osprey Bitcoin Trust and Piper Sandler Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osprey Bitcoin Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00 Piper Sandler Companies 1 2 3 1 2.57

Piper Sandler Companies has a consensus price target of $379.75, suggesting a potential upside of 29.32%. Given Piper Sandler Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Piper Sandler Companies is more favorable than Osprey Bitcoin Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.8% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Piper Sandler Companies beats Osprey Bitcoin Trust on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It provides advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. The company also offers public finance investment banking services that focus on state and local governments, and cultural and social service non-profit entities, as well as the education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, it provides equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, and government and non-profit entities. Further, the company is involved in the alternative asset management funds merchant banking and healthcare to invest firm capital and to manage capital from outside investors, as well as trading activities. The company was formerly known as Piper Jaffray Companies and changed its name to Piper Sandler Companies in January 2020. Piper Sandler Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

