Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Receives C$31.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.22.
Several research analysts have issued reports on POU shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$32.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$24.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.
Read Our Latest Report on Paramount Resources
Paramount Resources Price Performance
Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 48.07% and a net margin of 129.11%.The business had revenue of C$262.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 1.4075758 EPS for the current year.
Paramount Resources Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.58%.
Paramount Resources Company Profile
Paramount is an independent, publicly traded Canadian energy company that explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas, including longer-term strategic exploration and pre-development plays. The Company’s principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. Paramount’s class A common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “POU”.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Paramount Resources
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.