Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Receives C$31.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.22.

Several research analysts have issued reports on POU shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$32.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$24.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Paramount Resources Price Performance

POU stock opened at C$29.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.14. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$14.50 and a twelve month high of C$30.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 48.07% and a net margin of 129.11%.The business had revenue of C$262.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 1.4075758 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.58%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount is an independent, publicly traded Canadian energy company that explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas, including longer-term strategic exploration and pre-development plays. The Company’s principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. Paramount’s class A common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “POU”.

Featured Articles

