Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Get Propel alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRL. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Propel from C$37.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Ventum Financial dropped their price objective on Propel from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Propel from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Propel from C$45.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Propel from C$38.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PRL

Propel Stock Performance

Propel Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE:PRL opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $789.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.35. Propel has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $39.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Propel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Propel’s payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

Propel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Propel Holdings Inc is a financial technology company committed to credit inclusion and helping underserved consumers by providing fair, fast, and transparent access to credit. It operates through its two brands: MoneyKey and CreditFresh. The company, through its MoneyKey brand, is a state-licensed direct lender and offers either Installment Loans or Lines of Credit to new customers in several US states. Through its CreditFresh brand, the company operates as a bank servicer that provides marketing, technology, and loan servicing services to unaffiliated, FDIC insured, state-chartered banks in the US (Bank Program).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Propel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.