3,645 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

BATS:MTUM opened at $179.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.44 and its 200 day moving average is $162.85. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

