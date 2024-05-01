Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) CEO Anthony Casalena Sells 27,240 Shares

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Casalena sold 27,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $970,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,773,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,785,587.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, April 26th, Anthony Casalena sold 40,189 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $1,428,317.06.

On Monday, April 15th, Anthony Casalena sold 45,389 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,614,486.73.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Anthony Casalena sold 51,878 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,880,058.72.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Anthony Casalena sold 67,230 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $2,139,930.90.

On Thursday, February 8th, Anthony Casalena sold 26,800 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $854,920.00.

SQSP stock opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. Squarespace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -696.80, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SQSP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

