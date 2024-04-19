Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.10% of Cactus worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cactus alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Cactus by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cactus by 886.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus Price Performance

Shares of WHD opened at $49.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.17. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $57.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.80 and its 200-day moving average is $45.47.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $274.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.56 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $3,571,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $3,571,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $78,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WHD has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WHD

About Cactus

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.