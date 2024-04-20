DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 781.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in DocuSign by 27.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in DocuSign by 21.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after buying an additional 31,769 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in DocuSign by 25.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,238,000 after buying an additional 71,449 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $470,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,964.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $470,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,964.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,895.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,871 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,199. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

DocuSign Price Performance

DocuSign stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 154.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.12.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

