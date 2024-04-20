Capital Analysts LLC Grows Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 432.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of IEI opened at $113.65 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $119.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

