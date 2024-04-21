Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 2,278.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,548 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,675 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,836 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $109.94 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $106.61 and a 1-year high of $146.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,063.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip L. Johnson bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

