ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.05% of ACI Worldwide worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $1,665,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 473,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,481,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 160,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 112,656 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.24. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $33.83.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.43 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACIW. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

