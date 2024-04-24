Allen Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.0% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,308.3% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.
Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,174,647. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,174,647. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
Shares of JPM stock opened at $192.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $131.81 and a one year high of $200.94. The company has a market capitalization of $551.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
