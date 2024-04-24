Allen Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.0% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,308.3% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,174,647. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,174,647. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $192.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $131.81 and a one year high of $200.94. The company has a market capitalization of $551.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.