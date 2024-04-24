Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,332 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.11% of ADMA Biologics worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 31.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

ADMA Biologics Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -50.31 and a beta of 0.46. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ADMA Biologics

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Steve Elms sold 183,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $1,099,878.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,577,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,490,095.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 639,895 shares of company stock worth $3,927,169 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.