Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.23% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $939,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 269,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,633,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $70.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.61. The company has a market cap of $512.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.65. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52-week low of $36.84 and a 52-week high of $78.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.67 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 10.14%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

